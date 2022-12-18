EMS: 36 injured after Hawaiian flight hits severe turbulence

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports responding this afternoon to a “mass casualty emergency,” treating 36 patients with American Medical Response at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright said in an email that a call came in at 11:06 a.m. today about an arriving Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced turbulence roughly 30 minutes before landing in Honolulu. Multiple severe weather warnings today including a high wind warning prompted some storm-related closures.

On the scene, paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated 36 patients, with 20 of those between adult to 14 months old being transported to emergency rooms. EMS officials said 11 were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition with injuries ranging from head injuries, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Alex Da Silva said the incident occurred on Hawaiian Airlines flight 35, which was bound for Honolulu from Phoenix and encountered severe turbulence shortly before arrival.

Da Silva said the Airbus A330 aircraft carrying 278 passengers and 10 crewmembers landed safely in Honolulu at about 10:50 a.m.

Several passengers and crewmembers were treated for minor injuries at the airport, he said.

“The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees and will provide additional information as it becomes available,” Da Silva said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.