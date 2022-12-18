Letter: Keep firearms away from public areas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I strongly support City Council Bill 57 in order to keep guns out of places where the risk of harm is exceptionally high (“Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). Read more

Even though I support the right to bear arms, I also believe that guns don’t have a place everywhere in our modern society. The United States military does not allow concealed carry on bases, so why do we think the general public should be allowed to carry everywhere?

Guns don’t make everyone feel safe and it’s a huge ask to place our trust in strangers who want to be our “silent protectors” in sensitive areas. Firearms don’t belong in schools, parks and places where children play or where alcohol is sold and consumed.

We should have access to areas where we can take our families, without the potential presence of guns — and businesses should have to clearly post if firearms are allowed on the property.

Rachel Logan

Hawaii Kai

