comscore Services help ease the pain for those who find holiday joy elusive
Features

Services help ease the pain for those who find holiday joy elusive

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY MARGARET LLOYD Attendees at Central Union Church’s “Longest Night of the Year” service can light candles and adorn Christmas trees with ornaments to represent their feelings.

    COURTESY MARGARET LLOYD

    Attendees at Central Union Church’s “Longest Night of the Year” service can light candles and adorn Christmas trees with ornaments to represent their feelings.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rev. Canon Heather Patton-Graham lights the Advent candles inside The Cathedral of St. Andrew.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rev. Canon Heather Patton-Graham lights the Advent candles inside The Cathedral of St. Andrew.

While everyone is bustling about to make Christmas the merriest time of the year, many barely trudge through the holidays, feeling out of step or nursing a heartache. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Gift for plant lovers

Scroll Up