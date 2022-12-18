This week’s holiday happenings on Oahu
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KAT WADE / 2019
Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky presided over Chabad of Hawaii’s 2019 public menorah lighting.
COURTESY PHOTO
Paula Fuga: Home for the Holidays will be presented at Blue Note Hawaii.
COURTESY BATTLESHIP MISSOURI MEMORIAL
Santa awaits your visit to the Battleship Missouri Memorial.
-
COURTESY IOLANI PALACE
Iolani Palace is open after dark only for the Queen’s Evening Tours, when the Friends of Iolani Palace anticipate Queen Kapiolani’s birthday (Dec. 31).
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree