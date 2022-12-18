This week’s holiday happenings on Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With Christmas one short week away some of us are coasting toward the big day and others are jamming. Wherever you may be on your personal checklist for the week, here is a new curated list of things to do, places to go, things you can do for free and suggestions for last-minute shopping. We’ll see you here again on Christmas Day.

MUSIC

The color purple is the theme of Kalani Pe‘a’s Hawaiian Christmas Show Friday at the Hawaii Theatre. The three-time Grammy Award-winner will be joined by female vocalist Chardonnay and kumu hula Shelsea Ai & Halau Lilia Makanoe in celebrating his favorite holiday with an evening of seasonal songs.

In addition to Christmas, Pe‘a is celebrating the release of his fourth album, “Purple Hawaiian Christmas.” The first two songs are newly written originals. First comes an opening chant, “Lonomaka‘ihonua,” performed entirely in Hawaiian with pahu (drum) accompaniment. On the second, “Wrapped in a Bow,” he sings in English and mentions “purplicious” lights on the Christmas tree as he shares his love for the holiday. Pe‘a personalizes the tracks “White Christmas,” “Silent Night/Pi La‘i E” and “O Holy Night,” along with a Mary Kawena Pukui oldie, “Kanakaloka.” It’s a good bet you’ll hear some of those songs Friday.

Cost: $45-$100

Info: hawaiitheatre.com or 808-528-0506

More good news this week for Hawaiian music fans: On Friday and Saturday, Paula Fuga: Home for the Holidays will be presented at Blue Note ­Hawaii. Fuga’s soft and gentle blend of Hawaiian music and mainstream pop has made her a local favorite ever since she released her Hoku Award-winning debut album, “Lilikoi,” in 2006. Fuga’s most recent album, “Rain on Sunday,” won female vocalist of the year at the Hoku Awards in July. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) and 9 p.m. (doors at 8:30 p.m) both nights.

Cost: $35-$45 ($10 food/drink minimum)

Info: bluenotehawaii.com or 808-777-4890­

EVENINGS AT THE PALACE

Iolani Palace is open after dark only for the Queen’s Evening Tours, when the Friends of Iolani Palace anticipate Queen Kapiolani’s birthday (Dec. 31). This year’s tours, Dec. 28 to 30, mark what would have been the queen’s 188th. The palace will be decorated as it was in the glory days of the monarchy, during the reigns of the queen’s husband, King Kalakaua, and her sister-in-law, Queen Lili‘uokalani. Performers include Ku‘uipo Kumukahi, Iwalani Apo and Halau Hula Ka No‘eau in the Throne room, and ­Natalie Ai Kamauu, Ei Nei, Walea, Ke‘olu, and 808 Mahiehie and Friends in the upper hall.

Tours start every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., although some timeslots are already full. Reservations are required.

Cost: $45 ($25 age 6-12)

Info: iolanipalace.org/eveningtours2022

HANUKKAH

Hanukkah, the Jewish eight-day festival of lights, commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over their enemies and the Maccabees’ cleansing of the temple in Jerusalem. The ceremony of lighting the menorah, with one candle added each evening until eight have been lit, recalls the miracle of a menorah that had enough oil to provide light for only one night but somehow burned for eight.

Chabad of Hawaii presents a public menorah lighting at 6 p.m. tonight in Waikiki Gateway Park, marking the first night of this year’s observance of Hanukkah. Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky will preside, and Gov. Josh Green will address the community. You can attend in person or watch from anywhere in the world at chanukahacrosshawaii.com.

Rabbi-Cantor Cheri Weiss of Temple Emanu-El will celebrate the holiday with a Chanukah Musical Celebration at 6 p.m. Friday at 2550 Pali Highway. The festivities begin with a potluck dinner (sign-up required at admin@shaloha.com), followed at 7 p.m. by a 15-minute Shabbat service, menorah candle lighting and Hanukkah songs. All are welcome.

Cost: Free

Info: chabadofhawaii.com or 808-735-8161; shaloha.com (Temple Emanu-El)

FAMILY FUN

The Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie celebrates Christmas Monday through Friday with Christmas at the Hukilau Marketplace from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free keiki-friendly attractions include scavenger hunts, keiki train rides and selfies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Hawaii recording artist PeniDean and his longtime musical sideman, Kayton “Sly Mongoose” Macariola, cap the week with a ­concert on Friday.

And since it’s happening in a marketplace, adults will have the opportunity for last-minute shopping while the keiki play.

Cost: Free (including parking)

Info: hukilaumarketplace.com or 808-293-3333

SANTA ABOARD ‘MIGHTY MO’

Santa Claus will make an early morning visit to the Battleship Missouri Memorial — also known as the “Mighty Mo” — for Photos with Santa Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at Pearl Harbor. The morning includes free admission to the fantail (aft deck) of the ship, free photos and selfies with Santa, the opportunity to receive an “elf name,” along with various keiki activities. Professional photos and collectable teak ornaments will be available for purchase. Individuals without base access must park at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and use the complimentary Battleship Missouri ­Memorial shuttle. No bags of any size are permitted; storage lockers are available for rent at the visitor center.

Cost: Free

Info: ussmissouri.org/santa