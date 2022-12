Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those aging COVID-19 home tests stacked in the medicine cabinet may not be destined for the trash, after all. Along with the orders for new free tests being taken at covidtests.gov, there is an alert that the expiration dates printed on the boxes have been extended. How long depends on the manufacturer and which production lot is included in that particular kit.

The feds are worried about the virus surging, with holiday gatherings already in motion. Before attending one of them, it might be wise to take a test.