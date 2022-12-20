Man, 24, injured in Moiliili robbery

A 24-year-old man sustained lacerations to his arm and a broken jaw after two males assaulted him at Old Stadium Park in a robbery attempt in Moiliili Sunday night, Honolulu police said.
The man was sitting in the park when two males approached him with a machete at about 9:25 p.m. Police said the males assaulted the victim and demanded his property.
The victim grabbed his property and ran down the road to seek help.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took him in stable condition to a hospital.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
