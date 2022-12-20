Off The News: Fighting mosquitoes with mosquitoes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Over the next two years, two bird species found only in the remnant forests of Haleakala could go extinct because of avian malaria, a scourge spread by non-native mosquitoes, unless urgent action is taken to intervene. Fewer than 200 akohekohe, or crested honeycreepers, and fewer than 2,000 kiwikiu, or Maui parrotbills, remain.

Time is running out, but there is a plan, backed with $14 million in federal funding: repeatedly release thousands of sterile, non-biting male mosquitoes across nearly 65,000 acres of public and conservation lands, throttling mosquito populations. Submit public comments on the draft plan through Jan. 23 at parkplanning.nps.gov/HALE-mosquito.