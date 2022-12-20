comscore Dim sum delights
  • By Nadine Kam
  • Dec. 20, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    ‘Bao’ down Shanghai soup dumplings xiao long bao ($6.50) come in individual foil cups to help prevent spills from the soup gushing out.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Pork hash ($6.50) has the extra umami of minced mushrooms.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Sparerib look funn in a sizzling pot ($14.50)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Shredded taro cake ($6.50)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Szechuan-style chile sauce chicken ($22 half, $38 whole)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Dungeness crab ($37.99/pound)

Not every restaurant is so fortunate as to hit its stride from day one, and when Kapiolani Seafood Restaurant opened in late September, I did not enjoy the experience. Read more

