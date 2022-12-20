Dim sum delights
- By Nadine Kam
-
Dec. 20, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
‘Bao’ down Shanghai soup dumplings xiao long bao ($6.50) come in individual foil cups to help prevent spills from the soup gushing out.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pork hash ($6.50) has the extra umami of minced mushrooms.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Sparerib look funn in a sizzling pot ($14.50)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Shredded taro cake ($6.50)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Szechuan-style chile sauce chicken ($22 half, $38 whole)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Dungeness crab ($37.99/pound)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree