‘Tis the season for festive indulgences. Check out the following sweets, only available for a limited time.

A dash of peppermint

Besides its original kouign amann, La Tour Café (various locations) is featuring a peppermint white chocolate kouign amann ($5.25) for the holidays. This seasonal dessert includes white chocolate glaze, peppermint candy pieces and a dusting of white chocolate on top.

Visit latourcafe.com.

Holiday themed desserts

Festive desserts available during December at Kulu Kulu (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B1) include eggnog Christmas tree ($5.75), double chocolate reindeer ($5.50) and Oreo cheesecake Santa ($5.25). The reindeer is a chocolate roll cake with chocolate custard cream filling, while the Santa treat features cream cheese and whipped cream layered with Oreo cookies.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@kulukulucake).

A ‘latte’ to love

Located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, Dean & Deluca (383 Kalaimoku St.) is offering a limited-time cookie butter chai latte (16-ounce iced $6.50, 12-ounce hot $5.95). This cozy beverage is available until Jan. 31 and features a heartwarming combo of fragrant, spiced chai and sweet cookie butter.

While you’re at the store, be sure to check out the limited-edition Christstollen ($13.95). This traditional German pastry is made by Dean & Deluca Hawaii’s pastry chef and features dried fruit and nuts. It’s rum-soaked then topped with a vanilla sugar coat for a melt-in-your-mouth finish.

Call 808-729-9720 or visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).