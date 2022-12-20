Hawaii News Oahu neighborhood board registration opens Friday By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 1:48 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Want to run for a seat on your local neighborhood board? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Want to run for a seat on your local neighborhood board? Registration for the 2023 election started Friday. Candidates have until Feb. 17 to file, and voting runs from April 28 to May 19, according to a news release from Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. The two-year term starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2025. The neighborhood board’s role is to connect the community with local government, the news release said. “They are a key component in communicating the community needs and desires regarding government services, economic development and land use questions,” the release said. The boards are advisory, commenting on issues like zoning concerns and capital improvements. The City and County of Honolulu said it has 33 active boards, with about 400 members. Voting will occur online. Those who want a paper ballot or more information can contact the Neighborhood Commission office at 808-768-3710. Anyone 18 years or older can vote if they voted in the last general election or registered with the NCO. Candidates can submit applications online at web1.hnl.info/nbe. Previous Story On the Move: Yoko Otani and Mary Kipp Next Story Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding