Oahu neighborhood board registration opens Friday

Want to run for a seat on your local neighborhood board?

Registration for the 2023 election started Friday.

Candidates have until Feb. 17 to file, and voting runs from April 28 to May 19, according to a news release from Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office.

The two-year term starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.

The neighborhood board’s role is to connect the community with local government, the news release said.

“They are a key component in communicating the community needs and desires regarding government serv­ices, economic development and land use questions,” the release said. The boards are advisory, commenting on issues like zoning concerns and capital improvements.

The City and County of Honolulu said it has 33 active boards, with about 400 members.

Voting will occur online. Those who want a paper ballot or more information can contact the Neighborhood Commission office at 808-768-3710. Anyone 18 years or older can vote if they voted in the last general election or registered with the NCO.

Candidates can submit applications online at web1.hnl.info/nbe.