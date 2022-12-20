comscore Tech View: Symmetrical internet offers same upload, download speeds
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Symmetrical internet offers same upload, download speeds

  • By Nicholas Theuriet
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

Internet speeds continue to get faster as technology becomes more advanced. However, internet service providers usually focus on providing faster down­load speeds, but this is only half of the service. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Yoko Otani and Mary Kipp

Scroll Up