No. 1 Montverde rolls to ‘Iolani Classic semis

Paradise outside the gym and business within.

The Montverde (Fla.) Eagles wasted no time advancing to the semifinals of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic on Monday night, surging to a 15-point first-quarter lead en route to an 84-26 rout of host ‘Iolani.

Derik Queen led the nation’s No. 1-ranked team with 17 points and 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 junior also hauled in 13 rebounds. He shot 7-for-9 from the field in another efficient, blue-collar effort.

Sean Stewart, a Duke commit, also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. The 6-8 senior shot 6-for-9 from the field. Cooper Flagg added 14 points and Chris Johnson had 11 for Montverde (8-1)

Taniela Taliauli paced ‘Iolani (10-2) with eight points. The Raiders played gritty defense but couldn’t handle the much taller Eagles.

“It feels good to know we just competed against the No. 1 team. We lost by a lot, but it was a great opportunity for us,” Taliauli said. “I tried (to drive), but their length got to me. I got to the paint. I tried to get my teammates their opportunities.”

Flagg, a 6-8 sophomore, got the Eagles flying with a follow-up dunk. Their man-to-man defense was stifling, and Montverde opened a 20-5 lead going into the second quarter.

Eventually, it was Taliauli who had success getting penetration. With mobile 6-foot-8 defenders across the court from wing to wing, open looks were rare, more so with a 35-second shot clock.

The Raiders shot 7-for-39 from the field. The Eagles played their reserves heavily in the fourth quarter.

Three-time defending national champion Montverde has 10 of the country’s top 100 players on its roster. Eight of them are at least 6-6.

Among the commits along with Stewart are KJ Evans (Oregon), Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (Illinois), Marvel Allen (Georgetown) and Johnson (Kansas).

Mount St. Joseph 58, Mount Vernon 44

Austin Abrams scored 19 points as the Saints rallied to a quarterfinal win. Big man Amani Hansberry added 13 points, and Tyrone Farrell also scored 13. Ace Valentine chipped in 11.

Tavien Tyler led the Knights with 12 points. Elijah Morris added 11.

Mount Vernon opened an 11-point lead early in the third quarter, but MSJ chipped away and trailed 42-40 going into the fourth quarter.

The Knights struggled to get clean looks, while Hansberry took command in the paint, scoring on the block, swatting shots and occasionally starting the fast break. After Abrams scored back-to-back buckets, the lead was 11 points with just over two minutes to play.

Neumann-Goretti 75, Lake Oswego 59

Sultan Adewale ruled the interior with 23 points as the Saints (4-0) shut down the Lakers (2-3). Guard Robert Wright III splashed four treys and finished with 20 points, and backcourt mate Khaafig Myers tallied 12 points (two 3-pointers) as Neumann-Goretti opened a big lead early.

Amir Williams added nine points, but his defense on Lakers standout Winters Grady was effective in the first half. Grady finished with 31 points, mostly in the second half after the margin was well past 20 points.

Max Archambo chipped in 10.

Milton 65, Millennium 52

Sophomore Josh Dixon scored 19 points to lead a balanced Milton attack. Seth Fitzgerald added 16 points and Avery White tallied 15.

Freshman Cameron Holmes led Millenium with 14 points and sophomore Kingston Tosi had 12.

Consolation

Maryknoll 54, Leilehua 44

Justin Yap scored 22 points and Zion Milare added 11 as the Spartans stymied the Mules in consolation play.

Twain Wilson finished with 15 points and Zelston Militante tallied 12 for Leilehua (6-5).

Down 16 in the second half, Leilehua cut it to 52-44 with two minutes remaining on a three-point play by Militante. The Mules got no closer.

Punahou 63, Moanalua 56, OT

Dillon Kellner scored 14 points, hitting four treys, as the Buffanblu rallied in the second half. Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas added 11 points and Jon Yoshimoto chipped in 10.

Trey Lanier scored 14 points and Jerome Williams added 13 , including the game-tying layup to force overtime.

Moanalua (6-5) tied the game at 51 with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Na Menehune broke Punahou’s fullcourt press and scored on a pass from Gavin Pommerank to Williams.

However, Punahou took control with an 11-0 run to start overtime, getting a 3-pointer from Tucker Lam.

Kamehameha 54, Radford 43

Christian Togiai scored 11 points and Kainoa Wade had 10 as the Warriors took control in the fourth quarter.

The Rams rallied to the the game at 41 in the final quarter, but the Warriors finished it out with a 13-2 run.

Caden Williams led the Rams (2-8) with 13 points.

Saint Louis 51, Baldwin 38

Pupu Sepulona scored 19 points and Jordan Posiulai tallied 11 as the Crusaders (11-1) overcame a rally by the Bears.