No. 1 Montverde rolls to ‘Iolani Classic semis

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Montverde’s Derik Queen (25) slams down a dunk during a Boys Iolani Classic Quarterfinal game against Iolani on Monday.

Paradise outside the gym and business within. The Montverde (Fla.) Eagles wasted no time advancing to the semifinals of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic on Monday night, surging to a 15-point first-quarter lead en route to an 84-26 rout of host ‘Iolani. Read more

