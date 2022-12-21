First Day Hike returns on Oahu

Hawaii’s annual First Day Hike event up the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event marks the 10th anniversary of Hawaii celebrating the nationwide First Day Hike.

The one-mile hike on the paved trail to the summit attracted as many as 700 early risers in previous events to celebrate the new year.

Watching the first sunrise of the year peak over the Kaiwi channel and Molokai is a unique and moving experience, said Administrator Curt Cottrell of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks in a news release today.

“While many other states have more challenging (and colder) hikes to offer on New Year’s Day, few can match Kaiwi for stunning scenery, to possibly catch a glimpse of a humpback whale, and to participate in a cross-cultural celebration. With the pu heralding the sunrise, a mele oli to shepherd in the new year, and powerful taiko to stir the heart and galvanize our intent for the upcoming year, it’s always a memorable start,” Cottrell said.

Gates to the park will open at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the sunrise event at 7:10 a.m.

Officials recommend participants bring flashlights and blankets and wear warm clothing. Carpooling is also recommended as parking is limited to the trailhead.

There are no restrooms at the park, however, portable toilets provided by the state parks division will be available at the trailhead for the event.