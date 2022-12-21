Suspect, 45, wanted for 4 counts of violation of privacy

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for a 45-year-old man wanted on four counts of first-degree violation of privacy.
A grand jury warrant has been issued for the arrest of Wendell Olive, who CrimeStoppers said is known to frequent the Pearl City and Honolulu areas.
Olive is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Those with information about Olive’s whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
