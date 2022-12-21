Letter: Bible passages show love, and wrath, of God

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent letter writer said that love should extend to everyone, including the LGBTQ community (“LGBTQ rights express enduring value of love,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 16). Yes, he is correct. There are many verses in the Bible that tell us about God’s love.

The writer goes on to say that those who use the Bible to justify their feelings against showing love toward the LGBTQ community should read the entire Bible to receive the entire spiritual message.

Again, the writer is correct. The love of God is the side of God which Christians and non-Christians most often talk about.

However there is another side of God that people don’t like to talk about but is nevertheless in the Bible. It is the wrath of God. The writer should follow his own advice and read the following verses that speak about homosexuality and how God views this sin: Lev. 18:22, Lev. 20:13, Rom. 1:26-27, 1 Cor. 6:9.

These verses are in no way a contradiction of God’s love but instead it shows yet another side of God: his holiness.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

