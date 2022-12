Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii has a lot of company in its search for truly practical ways of keeping plastics out of the landfill. Multiple states have studies, like one underway here, to use recycled plastic in repaving. Locally the test is at Fort Weaver Road between Kilaha Street and Puuloa Beach Park, using material imported from the mainland.

There is still worry about unintended consequences — could microplastics still find their way into the ocean? — but if that’s addressed, there’s lots to like about this plan.