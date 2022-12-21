First Hawaiian, Central Pacific named nation’s top banks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank and Central Pacific Bank have been named Hawaii’s best big and small banks, respectively, by Newsweek Magazine.

Newsweek, in partnership with LendingTree, evaluated more than 4,800 financial institutions across the country to determine America’s Best Banks 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the best banks in Hawaii,” said Central Pacific President Arnold Martines, who will take over the additional role of CEO on Jan. 1. “It is a testament to our employees and the values we share as a team to always do the right thing for our customers and our island communities.”

Thousands of FDIC-insured banks and credit unions, as well as the individual savings and checking accounts offered, were evaluated on more than 50 factors in order to identify the best-in-class options in 26 categories.

Barnwell Industries maintains dividend

Barnwell Industries Inc. declared Tuesday it was maintaining its quarterly dividend of 1.5 cents a share. It will be payable Jan. 11 to shareholders of record at the close of business Tuesday.

The Honolulu-based company has oil and natural gas operations in Alberta, Oklahoma and Texas; a real estate partnership on Hawaii island; and a statewide water drilling business.

Barnwell resumed paying dividends in August to mark the first time it had made a quarterly payout in 14 years.

The last time Barnwell paid a dividend was on Sept. 4, 2008, when it paid 7.5 cents a share. The company then omitted quarterly dividend payouts before announcing May 29, 2009, that it was discontinuing its dividend.