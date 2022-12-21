comscore Gov. Josh Green’s offer of 2 extra days off confuses Hawaii teachers
Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green’s offer of 2 extra days off confuses Hawaii teachers

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

As of Tuesday night it was still unclear whether the teachers would receive credit for the two bonus days or be allowed to take the two days off at another time. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding

Scroll Up