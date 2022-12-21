comscore Some on Big Island still without power following severe storm
Hawaii News

Some on Big Island still without power following severe storm

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Some 800 Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawaii island are still without power in the aftermath of a severe storm that caused widespread outages, flooding and toppled utility lines and trees across the state. Read more

