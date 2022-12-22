Second fire at Kapalama home classified as undetermined

Damage to a vacant Kapalama home charred in Tuesday’s fire was estimated at $160,000 to the structure, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

Fire investigators deemed the structure at 1627 Pohaku St. unsafe to enter in the aftermath of the blaze due to “significant collapse of the second floor walls and roof.”

Firefighters responded to the fire Tuesday morning where black smoke was seen billowing from the structure.

There was no one inside the home at the time. Crews extinguished the fire shortly after 10:05 a.m.

Area residents said the home has been vacant for a few years and that squatters were seen in the structure.

This is the second time a fire broke out at the home in two years. A May 2021 fire caused damage estimated at $214,000 to the structure and contents.

Property records show the wooden home with an unfinished basement was built in 1926.