comscore Second fire at Kapalama home classified as undetermined
Top News

Second fire at Kapalama home classified as undetermined

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A home at 1627 Pokaku St. in Palama was destroyed by fire on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A home at 1627 Pokaku St. in Palama was destroyed by fire on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

Damage to a vacant Kapalama home charred in Tuesday’s fire was estimated at $160,000 to the structure, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

Fire investigators deemed the structure at 1627 Pohaku St. unsafe to enter in the aftermath of the blaze due to “significant collapse of the second floor walls and roof.”

Firefighters responded to the fire Tuesday morning where black smoke was seen billowing from the structure.

There was no one inside the home at the time. Crews extinguished the fire shortly after 10:05 a.m.

Area residents said the home has been vacant for a few years and that squatters were seen in the structure.

This is the second time a fire broke out at the home in two years. A May 2021 fire caused damage estimated at $214,000 to the structure and contents.

Property records show the wooden home with an unfinished basement was built in 1926.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Senate passes $1.7T bill to fund government, aid Ukraine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up