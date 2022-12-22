Editorial | Letters Letter: Thieves make off with turkey, open package Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This is a “Bah! Humbug!” letter. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This is a “Bah! Humbug!” letter. I reside in senior housing in the Kinau area. Believe it or not, there are thieves among us! A day before Thanksgiving, I had a 20-pound turkey disappear. It was to be cooked over the holidays for a few friends who have difficulty cooking, standing and walking. Then about a week ago, someone opened a UPS package left at my door. I am going to install a camera at my own expense — and if and when I catch the thief, I will insist on pressing charges to the fullest extent. Sandra Rowe Kinau EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the News: Beef over Kua ‘Aina name may be easing