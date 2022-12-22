Letter: Thieves make off with turkey, open package

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This is a “Bah! Humbug!” letter.

I reside in senior housing in the Kinau area. Believe it or not, there are thieves among us!

A day before Thanksgiving, I had a 20-pound turkey disappear. It was to be cooked over the holidays for a few friends who have difficulty cooking, standing and walking.

Then about a week ago, someone opened a UPS package left at my door.

I am going to install a camera at my own expense — and if and when I catch the thief, I will insist on pressing charges to the fullest extent.

Sandra Rowe

Kinau

