comscore Kokua Line: Will city collect trash Dec. 26?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will city collect trash Dec. 26?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Question: Will there be regular trash pickup on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2? If not, can I leave my gray bin out for pickup on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3? Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: How do I find a licensed care home?

Scroll Up