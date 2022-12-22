comscore Diamond Head Classic team-by-team previews
Sports

Diamond Head Classic team-by-team previews

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • COURTESY UTAH STATE ATHLETICS Utah State’s Steven Ashworth is averaging a team-best 18.2 points while hitting 54.1% of his 3-point attempts.

    COURTESY UTAH STATE ATHLETICS

    Utah State’s Steven Ashworth is averaging a team-best 18.2 points while hitting 54.1% of his 3-point attempts.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Iona coach Rick Pitino calls out to his team during a game on Nov. 28, 2021.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Iona coach Rick Pitino calls out to his team during a game on Nov. 28, 2021.

  • COURTESY PEPPERDINE ATHLETICS Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis is projected to be a 2023 NBA Draft first-round pick.

    COURTESY PEPPERDINE ATHLETICS

    Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis is projected to be a 2023 NBA Draft first-round pick.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan took a shot against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Nov. 11.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan took a shot against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Nov. 11.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Bernardo da Silva shoots the ball over St. Francis forward Josh Cohen on Dec. 11.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Bernardo da Silva shoots the ball over St. Francis forward Josh Cohen on Dec. 11.

For many fans of college basketball, this is the most wonderful time — and place — of the year. Pete Maravich, Michael Jordan (with hair), Hakeem (then known as Akeem) Olajuwon, two Fab Five teams, Isiah Thomas, and Paul Pierce were among those who have played in Hawaii during the holiday season. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio — Dec. 21, 2022

Scroll Up