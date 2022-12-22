Hawaii football team addressing needs for now, future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Wednesday’s first day of the early-signing period for football prospects, the University of Hawaii rewarded the past, addressed current needs, and made investments in the future.

Beginning this year, FBS teams are no longer limited to offering 25 new scholarships a year. The only restriction is a team cannot exceed the overall limit of 85 players on scholarship.

That gave the Rainbow Warriors flexibility in managing scholarships. Head coach Timmy Chang awarded scholarships to Meki Pei and offensive lineman Ka‘ena Decambra, both of whom were walk-ons in 2022. Pei, an ‘Iolani School graduate who transferred from Washington this summer, was impactful as a starting safety.

“He deserves every bit of the money we’re going give him by putting him on scholarship,” Chang said. “We should celebrate him.”

Chang said Decambra, a Saint Louis School graduate, will enter the offseason conditioning program as the No. 1 left tackle. The past season’s starting tackles, Ilm Manning and Austin Hopp, completed their UH eligibility.

The Warriors addressed needs on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary. They signed eight defensive linemen “who will help immediately or develop in the future,” Chang said. “This definitely was a need we wanted to address. We want to get after the quarterbacks in our conference, and stop the run game.”

John-Keawe Sagapolutele of Punahou School was the only quarterback signed.

The Warriors’ recruiting range stretched from London (offensive tackle Freddie Pelling) to New Zealand (sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia).

The Warriors also signed five players as gray shirts who will delay enrolling at UH until January 2024. UH found success with that strategy with safeties Peter Manuma and Matagi Thompson this season. Chang said a gray shirt could be brought in for the 2022 season if the situation dictates.

QUARTERBACK

John-Keawe Sagapolutele, 6-2, 211, Punahou School

>> Timmy Chang: “He’s the best quarterback in the state. He comes from a great family. I can’t wait to work with this kid. I think he’s going to be special. He’s smart. He’s a leader. He’s tough. He has all the things you want in a quarterback.”

RECEIVERS

Steven McBride, 6-2, 170, Kansas

>> Chang: “He can run, take the top off. He runs good routes. You can throw him screens. He adds experience. We’re so young at the receiver position. He comes in as an older guy, and he wants to play right away. He knows what we can do with receivers here. He’s coming for the opportunity to play right now.”

Eddie Osei-Nketia, 6-5, 210, Scots College (New Zealand)

>> Chang: “He’s big and fast (10.08 seconds in the 100 meters). It doesn’t get any faster than that, does it? We’re going to take our time with him. We’ll get him in, and we’ll coach him. We’re going to teach him the game. Once he learns, he’ll be really good.”

Maclane Watkins, 6-4, 170, Kennedy Catholic (Buckley, Wash.)

>> Chang: “He’s a big, long, fast kid. He can catch the ball. He comes from a good program.”

OFFENSIVE LINE

Josh Atkins, 6-4, 299, Houston

>> Chang: “He’s a transfer from Houston who played offensive line and defensive line. He’s going to play tackle for us, and we’re excited about him.”

Kaleb Jackson-Carter, 6-4, 280, Desert Edge High (Laveen, Ariz.)

>> Chang: “Big personality. Great footwork. He hasn’t been playing football very long. His twin uncles are co-head coaches at the program he’s at. He’s originally from Fresno. He’s a good developmental player. He reminds me of Ilm Manning and Micah Vanterpool. He’s a really good player.”

Freddie Pelling, 6-8, 305, Garden City (Kan.) College

>> Chang: “He’s at Garden City by way of England. Freddie’s going to develop into a big tackle for us. It’s important we get him in here in the spring and work with him. He has a lot of potential. He’s had only two years of football. We’re recruiting size and speed, and relying on ourselves to coach them up.”

DEFENSIVE LINE

Patrick Hisatake, 6-5, 240, California

>> Chang: “He’s a transfer from Cal. He’s 6-5, long. We’re just happy to have him back. He (grew up in Kalihi and) moved to Oregon. He has a bunch of family down here. Grandma’s down here. On his recruiting trip, his night off, his free time, he went to church with Grandma and the family. That’s another great get for us.”

Josh Jerome, 6-1, 280, Eastern Washington

>> Chang: “Coach Eti (Ena, UH’s defensive line coach) coached him as a defensive coordinator (at EWU in 2021). He’s a big, physical player. I love what he can do. He’s going to bring girth to that D-line.”

Lester-Laisene Lagafuaina, 6-0, 319, Tafuna High (American Samoa)

>> Chang: “We like what he brings to the table. He’s a kid we gray-shirted last year from American Samoa. We’re excited about him. He has a lot of good length. He’s going to add to our D-line.”

Aiden McComber, 6-0, 265, Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas)

>> Chang: “Fast, twitchy, gets back to the quarterback, great work ethic. He comes from a winning program. He’s part of the big three from Bishop Gorman.”

Kuao Peihopa, 6-3, 307, Washington

>> Chang: “We’re excited to have him back home by way of Washington. He’s from Kamehameha. He’s going to be a great addition. He’s a big boy. He can play two positions — offensive line and defensive line — but we’re going to start him on defense. He adds a lot of value to what we want to do.”

Zoram Petelo, 6-4, 229, Layton (Utah) Christian Academy

>> Chang: “He’s from Utah by way of Western Samoa. I’m excited about this kid. He’s 6-4, long, his upside is tremendous. Just another big guy who will grow in our program and develop into a really solid player.”

Elijah Robinson, 6-4, 250, East Carolina

>> Chang: “ECU transfer. He’s a big, physical player. We want him to beef up our D-line, and add some length, add some size. Elijah fits that role. He has one year left.”

Daniel “Sauce” Williams, 5-11, 339, Trinity Valley College (Texas)

>> Chang: “He had nine sacks from a D-tackle, nose position. He’s special.”

LINEBACKERS

Jamih Otis, 5-10, 224, Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas)

>> Chang: “He’s probably the best defensive player on that Bishop Gorman team. For him to be the best defensive player on a team that sends so many to Division I programs, that says a lot. For us to be getting him, unbelievable.”

Malaki Te‘o, 6-1, 225, Mater Dei High (California)

>> Chang: “Malaki was a gray shirt for us last year, by way of the North Shore, but went to Mater Dei. I watched him in the Polynesian Classic. I didn’t know (at the time) I’d get to coach him. He worked out with (noted trainer) Chad Ikei in Arizona to get ready for this season.”

SAFETIES

Makana Meyer, 5-11, 190, Mililani High

>> Chang: “Every time I talk to (Mililani) Coach Rod (York), it’s about what can’t this guy do. He does it all for them. He’s an all-around player. He’ll be all over the field. He’s the kind of player we want, someone who’s smart, athletic, can run, come downhill and tackle. That’s what Makana can do.”

Elijah Palmer, 5-9, 174, Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas)

>> Chang: “I love his leadership, work ethic. What he will bring to our football team in that locker room is what we call ‘dog.’ He’s going to be one of those vocal leaders, as well as one of the hardest workers in the room. He’s got a lot of skill set. He’s going to play in one of those All-American games.”

Justin Sinclair, 5-10, 187, College of San Mateo (Calif.)

>> Chang: “He’s a junior college All-American. Just a gritty player. (San Mateo) just won the championship. He committed to us in November. He’s going to add instant credibility and depth and fight for that starting role at the safety and nickel position.”

CJ Williams, 5-8, 181, Shasta College

>> Chang: “You turn on the film, and he was one of my favorite players to watch in this recruiting process. He’s a downhill, physical and fast player who can cover and has great instincts. He makes us better immediately. Immediately.”

CORNERBACKS

Caleb Brown, 6-1, 165, Butler College (Kansas)

>> Chang: “Long and rangy. His dad is a pastor. I love their story. He fills an immediate need for us at corner.”

Cam Stone, 5-10, 181, Wyoming

>> Chang: “We played against him (in 2022). We tried to go over the top on him, tried to catch the ball inside on him. We ended up probably with a couple hitches on him (three catches for 9 yards on nine targets). He’s as solid a corner as there is in this conference. He just shuts you down. He comes in right now, and he has a chance to be good.”

Jaheim Wilson-Jones, 6-0, 175, West Los Angeles College

>> Chang: “We recruited him for two seasons. He sat out. I can’t wait to see him play. He’s really, really good.”

GRAY SHIRTS

Ha‘aheo Dela Cruz, DL, 6-3, 217, ‘Iolani School

>> Chang: “Solid player. We love him. He committed to us in June. Good kid, smart, plays hard. He does a lot for that ‘Iolani team. He’ll be ready to go next year.”

Junior Fiaui, LB, 6-3, 200, Saint Francis High (Mountain View, Calif.)

>> Chang: “We went to visit his school (for a practice on the road). We ended up seeing him play. Loved his film. He’s a fast, physical linebacker. I thought we got a steal on that one.”

Isaac Maugaleo‘o, OL, 6-7, 320, Campbell High

>> Chang: “Big tackle from Campbell by way of Florida. I’m excited about him. He’s a big, long kid who adds instant credibility with his size. He’ll be a developmental guy for us. When it’s all said and done, I expect him to be a special guy for us.”

Vaifanua Peko, LB, 6-3, 220, Samoana High (American Samoa)

>> Chang: “Big kid. He’s big boned already. We project him to put his hand down, kind of like Lester (Lester-Laisene Lagafuaina). He’s a good kid. He’s going to be physical. He’s one of the guys from American Samoa we’re going to bring in.”

Li‘atama Uilata, WR, 5-11, 200, Waipahu High

>> Chang: “Tama, man, one of the best players in Waipahu. He’s probably, arguably, the best player to come out. He does it all. Quarterback. Running back. Slot receiver. We’ll play him at receiver. We’ll expect him to be real shifty, fast, twitchy, catch the ball, make guys miss. Those type of things.”