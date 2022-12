Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a sign of the times — happier times, in fact — that “in-person” has been selected as the 2022 Hawaii Word of the Year. The choice was made by the University of Hawaii-Manoa Department of English, and it’s hard to argue with the selection. Remote school and work became the hallmarks of 2020 and 2021, so when events started involving actual attendance, it was noteworthy.

The hope is that people now can “reaffirm the value of their relationships,” said acting department Chair John David Zuern.