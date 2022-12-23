comscore County ordered to pay ex-Maui prosecutor $75K
Hawaii News

County ordered to pay ex-Maui prosecutor $75K

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

A federal jury Wednesday ruled in favor of a former Maui prosecutor who sued the county for violating his right to due process, awarding him $75,000 in damages. Read more

