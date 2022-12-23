comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority seeks separate bids for U.S. tourism pact
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority seeks separate bids for U.S. tourism pact

  By Allison Schaefers
  Today
  Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Hawaii Tourism Authority board voted Thursday to take its U.S. tourism contract to a third procurement and solicit bids for two distinct contracts: one to handle brand marketing and the other for destination management. Read more

