Braelyn Kauhi had 26 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Konawaena hung on for a 51-48 win over North Torrance (Calif.) at the HBA Winter Classic on Thursday.

Kauhi added three assists, two blocks and two steals for the young Wildcats (9-4), who have three players back home on the Big Island due to injuries.

“It’s tough, you know. We’re down, we’re short-handed, but it’s a great experience for our girls,” Konawaena assistant coach Patrick Primacio said. “We’re playing tough competition, but the next one has to step up. We had some key (3-point) hits and suffered on the free throws. Made the game a little closer than we wanted to, but we squeaked it out. We’ll take it.”

Haikela Hiraishi finished with eight points (2-for-2 from 3-point range), while Angelie Molina had six (2-for-2 from the arc) and Meyer tallied six (2-for-5 from three).

The Saxons shot 1-for-11 from 3-point range, but made three of their five tries from the arc in the final quarter to spark a rally.

“For our third game in three days, I thought our energy level was there. We just didn’t make shots today. Our defense was really good,” North Torrance coach Lauren Kamiyama said.

Bailey Enomoto hustled for 13 points and 13 boards to lead the Saxons (5-6). Reese Noa added nine points and 10 caroms.

“I love the way they play,” Primacio said. “They’ve got motors on everybody, playing end to end, non-stop. We told the girls that. They play good, fundamental basketball. They play good defense.”

The tournament will conclude with two games on Saturday. Hawaii Baptist will play North Torrance at 8:45 a.m., followed by Konawaena and Kamehameha at 10:15 a.m.

The Saxons were cold from the perimeter all game long. Kauhi had 10 points in the first half as Konawaena opened a 21-16 lead. A corner 3 by Alexa Meyer on the fast break extended the margin to eight points.

North Torrance was within seven, 41-34, when Kauhi swished a 3 and drove for a basket. After Hiraishi splashed a 3 from the left wing, the Wildcats led 49-34 with 3:10 remaining.

The Saxons refused to surrender, going on a 14-2 run. Kennedy Shimozaki’s 10-foot bank shot cut it to 51-44 with 23.3 seconds to go. After Kate Eguchi made one of two free-throw tries, Noa hit a 22-foot step-back 3-pointer to bring the Saxons within 51-48 with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Meyer missed two foul shots with less than 1 second left, but North Torrance’s full-court attempt did not draw iron.

Kauhi’s versatility was Konawaena’s x-factor again.

“She’s a great player. We saw her the last two days. She was the focus of our defensive game plan. We wanted to make her work for her shots, try and wear her down,” Kamiyama said.

The Wildcats lost to Punahou on Tuesday, 57-39, then defeated Damien 71-29.

“I think we started out a little slow, but we’re playing better these past two games,” said Kauhi, one of of Konawaena’s two seniors.

No. 4 Punahou 40, Hawaii Baptist 39

Laynee Torres-Kahapea scored 22 points as the Buffanblu escaped with the win over the Eagles.

The Buffanblu improved to 10-3 overall, bouncing back from their loss to North Torrance. Division II HBA dropped to 12-6. Joey Lin scored 13 points and Trislyn Maeda had 12 for the Eagles.

Down two points, Keilani Stewart of Punahou made a driving layup to tie it at 37 with 1:50 left.

Shania Moananu’s follow shot and free-throw put the Buffanblu back in the lead, 40-37.

Lin’s drive for a bucket cut the lead to 40-39. Careah Baitlon stole the ball with 11 seconds on the clock, but Lin’s elbow jumper was blocked with 3 seconds remaining and Punahou rebounded.

Stewart missed the front side of her one-and-one with .6 of a second to play, but Lin didn’t have enough time to launch a shot before time expired.

HBA played its best game of the tourney so far after losses to Damien and Kamehameha.

Damien 51, Kamehameha I-AA 32

Theresa Anakalea scored 16 points and center Makana Kamakeeaina added eight as the Monarchs (7-8) pulled away in the second half.