comscore How Middle Tennessee and San Diego State match up in the Hawaii Bowl
Sports

How Middle Tennessee and San Diego State match up in the Hawaii Bowl

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Diego State offensive lineman Alama Uluave tried to recover a fumble against Fresno State defensive lineman David Perales in October.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Diego State offensive lineman Alama Uluave tried to recover a fumble against Fresno State defensive lineman David Perales in October.

Read more

Previous Story
Wright III named ‘Iolani Classic most valuable player
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 23, 2022

Scroll Up