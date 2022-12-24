Letter: Coping with tech future must involve new skills

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dave Shapiro’s column presented already disturbing prospects to the inflation, recession and fractured political environment before us involving the increased application of technology and automation, resulting in the loss of work for more people (“More of us can be replaced with robots than we think,” Volcanic Ash, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18).

Disruptions already wrought by COVID-19 and climate change will be compounded by populations untrained for present and future work.

Change is the obvious key to the changing physical, social and economic environments, and involves “all corners of our population.” Schools must reevaluate their curriculums and programs for students to understand the new technologies and applications — to be further enhanced by programs in the workplaces — also involving continuous evaluation and adjustments.

As the present climates of automation and artificial intelligence have been brought on by decisions of men, they are hardly “sacred cows” and not subject to change to really enrich more lives.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

