comscore California team overwhelms Hawaii Baptist at Winter Classic
California team overwhelms Hawaii Baptist at Winter Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

Kate Eguchi poured in 17 of her 20 points in the first half, connecting on seven of her first eight shots as North Torrance (Calif.) routed the host Eagles 59-35 on the final day of the HBA Winter Classic on Friday morning. Read more

