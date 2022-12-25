Hilina Pali wildfire fully extinguished on Hawaii island

National Park Service firefighters have fully contained a 5-acre wildfire in a remote wilderness area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The fire sparked by lightning was declared 100% extinguished by 4 p.m. Friday, according to the park in a news release. The fire consumed remnant dryland ohia trees and native shrubs in an area with mostly alien grasses. Officials said park staff spotted a plume of smoke at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday below Hilina Pali Lookout at the 2,000-foot elevation.

Hilina Pali Road, Kaaha Trail and the Hilina Pali Lookout have reopened.