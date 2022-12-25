Column: A full life, thanks to 5 kids

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today I would like to show my appreciation to five people who came into my life and turned my world upside-down. Read more

Today I would like to show my appreciation to five people who came into my life and turned my world upside-down.

By the time I was 25 years old, I had five children — three of them born in the same year. Can you imagine five toddlers, all needing my attention at the same time? Life was chaotic.

Boiling bottles and washing diapers seemed endless! I depended on baby books, medical books and especially my Bible for guidance.

I was raised without a mom, so I learned the hard way. I rejoiced when potty-training days were over! At last, life would be easier, I thought. But it seemed that those little aliens had other plans.

The list was long. Music lessons, hula lessons, camping, hiking and church took top priority. They joined the Pathfinder Club at church that kept them busy for years. And today, they still talk about the fun times.

Church is important to us. It was our family time. We never missed a Sabbath. And it was good.

Then without warning, those five aliens turned into five teenagers! Now I felt like I was the alien. At times I could not understand these new beings. To top it off, boyfriends and girlfriends came into the picture. More teenagers!

I probably had the dirtiest carpet in the neighborhood. But it didn’t matter.

At least I could keep an eye on them. I think we raised them too strict, not wanting them going down the wrong path. Their dad use to tell them, “Don’t talk back to your mother,” and miraculously, they obeyed. Those adult-like beings were overwhelming! Sometimes I cried. Other times I laughed.

But most times I was happy. I was proud of them: pleased with the choices they made. And life was still good.

Then came graduation, college and marriage. One by one they left to start a family of their own. I missed them. They were my pals. We practically grew up together! Because of them, I learned to say, “I’m sorry,” Because of them I could say, “I love you.” And because of them, I learned the true meaning of family. But we never lost touch. Whenever I needed them, they were there.

Not too long ago I almost lost my life to COVID-19. It was the saddest time of my life because I wasn’t able to see them. I wasn’t able to say goodbye. But by a miracle and many prayers, I survived. When I got home, my house was cleaned, clothes washed and food cooked. Everything was done! That’s when I finally realized that they never left me. They still made time for me. Life is awesome!

So today I would like to thank my five children: Patrick, Wendell, Debbie, Lorilyn, and Carolyn, for all the nice things you do for me every day. And for all the love and care you constantly give me — even for spoiling me. I appreciate all of you very much. And I love you.

Your dad would have been proud of you.

Pearl City resident Dorothy Decker is a retiree who spends time concocting vegetarian dishes, shopping and texting her children.