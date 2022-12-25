comscore Middle Tennessee rallies past San Diego State at Hawaii Bowl
Middle Tennessee rallies past San Diego State at Hawaii Bowl

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  San Diego State running back Kenan Christon breaks downfield ahead of Middle Tennessee safety Teldrick Ross.

    San Diego State running back Kenan Christon breaks downfield ahead of Middle Tennessee safety Teldrick Ross.

  Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill got doused by his players after the the Blue Raiders' victory over San Diego State at Ching Complex on Saturday.

    Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill got doused by his players after the the Blue Raiders’ victory over San Diego State at Ching Complex on Saturday.

  Middle Tennessee place-kicker Zeke Rankin booted the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter against San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl.

    Middle Tennessee place-kicker Zeke Rankin booted the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter against San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl.

On the night before Christmas, Zeke Rankin delivered the game-winning field goal. Rankin’s 37-yarder with 2:05 to play boosted Middle Tennessee to a 25-23 victory over San Diego State in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl at the Ching Complex. Read more

