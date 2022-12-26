Search resumes on Kauai for missing California swimmer

Multiple agencies today resumed the search for a missing California man who was swept out to sea while swimming with his family off of Anini Beach on Kauai.

Prakash Shroff, 56 of California, was swimming with two family members shortly after 1 p.m. Christmas Day when they became distressed. The two other swimmers made it back to shore with the assistance of bystanders, but Shroff could not be found.

Ocean Safety lifeguards conducted an initial search and were later joined by the Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard, firefighters from the Hanalei Station and officers and detectives from the Kauai Police Department’s Patrol Services and Investigative Services bureaus.

The Coast Guard continued searching through the night and all agencies rejoined the search at first light today.

Rescuers reported low visibility, strong current and large surf.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Kauai and Life’s Bridges is assisting the Shroff’s family.