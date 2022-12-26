Letter: Justice Department must act on Jan. 6 findings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

By virtue of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee’s referrals of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies for their roles in a multipart conspiracy to thwart the will of the people and subvert democracy, to the U.S. Department of Justice, most Americans can now breathe a sigh of relief because justice is coming.

The charges are supported with layers of convincing and persuasive evidence, most of which came from testimonies of people closely connected with the Trump administration, which make such testimonies even more credible.

Democracy-loving Americans demand accountability for the chaos and violence that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. Implementing the committee’s recommendations is a critical step in pursuit of that accountability. Therefore, the U.S. Department of Justice must act swiftly and decisively to ensure the committee’s work will not go down in vain.

Above all, future attempts to thwart the will of the voters and to prevent the peaceful transfer of power will not happen again.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

