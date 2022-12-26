comscore Letter: Justice Department must act on Jan. 6 findings
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Justice Department must act on Jan. 6 findings

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

By virtue of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee’s referrals of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies for their roles in a multipart conspiracy to thwart the will of the people and subvert democracy, to the U.S. Department of Justice, most Americans can now breathe a sigh of relief because justice is coming. Read more

Previous Story
Column: A full life, thanks to 5 kids

Scroll Up