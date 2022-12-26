comscore Native Hawaiian paddler participates in 300-mile voyage
Native Hawaiian paddler participates in 300-mile voyage

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 24 Crew members carry their canoe, above, to the water for a training session.

  • COURTESY LANDON OPUNUI Landon Opunui sitting next to a canoe.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 24 The Hoki Mai challenge consisted of a canoe voyage in which nine Rapanuis, two Chileans and one Native Hawaiian, Landon Opunui, sought to raise awareness about gender equality, urge protection of the environment and celebrate the union of the islands of Polynesia. Above, crew members training session.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 24 Moai statues stand on Anakena beach on Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 28 Crew members train for the Hoki Mai challenge, a voyage — covering 300 miles across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean, in Rapa Nui, a territory that is part of Chile and is better known as Easter Island and is home of the moai statues.

On Dec. 12 the Hoki Mai voyaging crew made land on Motu Motiro Hiva after a three-day journey from Rapa Nui that spanned about 300 miles. Among them was Oahu’s Landon Opunui, the only Native Hawaiian among the crew of Chileans and Rapanuis. Read more

