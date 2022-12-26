Native Hawaiian paddler participates in 300-mile voyage
The Hoki Mai challenge consisted of a canoe voyage in which nine Rapanuis, two Chileans and one Native Hawaiian, Landon Opunui, sought to raise awareness about gender equality, urge protection of the environment and celebrate the union of the islands of Polynesia. Above, crew members training session.
Crew members train for the Hoki Mai challenge, a voyage — covering 300 miles across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean, in Rapa Nui, a territory that is part of Chile and is better known as Easter Island and is home of the moai statues.