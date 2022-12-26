Curtis Murayama: It’s never too early to think about NFL’s next great QB

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have reached that junction where the NFL season is ending, the bowl season is ramping up, and the NFL Draft process is beginning.

This convergence should reveal such things as:

>> which teams will tank to keep their 2023 draft positions;

>> which teams might pass on this QB class and tank for the 2024 draft;

>> which quarterbacks will use the bowl game to elevate or solidify their draft status, not only for this year but for next.

Except for a chosen few, most NFL teams and their fans seek a great quarterback, not just a good one.

Quarterback is football’s most important position — it requires ability, maturity and thick skin. It’s also the most volatile position. Owners and fans will quickly move on from one.

This season alone, 13 of the 32 NFL teams started a different quarterback in Week 1 than they did the previous season. Eleven had a different Week 1 starter in each of the past three seasons.

When Gardner Minshew started for the Eagles on Saturday, it marked the 60th different starting quarterback this season, according to the NFL Network.

So teams will continue to discard what they have — look what’s happening to No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson after just two seasons with the Jets — and search for the next Patrick Mahomes, or simply an upgrade of what they have.

The best quarterback prospect is USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Willams. Both former Saints coaching great Sean Payton and quarterback guru Jordan Palmer have said so, with Palmer comparing Williams’ game more to Josh Allen than Mahomes — either way, great company to be in.

The next best, according to an anonymous NFL scout, is North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

However, both are not eligible for the upcoming draft because NFL rules state that “players must have been out of high school for at least three years” in order to become eligible for the draft.

A couple of debatable issues arise from this:

>> Will teams actually tank or intentionally throw away next season to get Williams, and what will be the ramifications if teams actually do this?

>> Why can’t a prodigy go straight from high school to the pros?

Tanking does exist.

Payton said so.

“We had two teams I know lost games,” Payton said on a talk show. “Tampa Bay … We were losing to the Buccaneers last game of the (2014) season. And all their starters were pulled (after halftime). They were at the 1 spot (in the draft). Had they won that game they risked going to the 2 spot. And they wanted to select Jameis Winston.”

The Buccaneers’ 20-7 halftime lead evaporated into a 23-20 loss.

Payton suggested the NFL go to a lottery draft system, similar to the NBA.

And the reason for this, he says, is Williams.

“He’s a generational player. At same point, especially with the relationship our league has with gaming now, we’re going to move to a lottery system. This player is the type of player that we would look back on in five years and say he’s why the lottery exists now. Eventually, it’s going to happen.”

A former decades-long NFL scout feels the league, the public, basic principle will take control of the tanking situation and keep the draft in place.

With “the amount of gambling … the ‘sports book’ would quickly detect an abnormal circumstance and report such to both the Commissioner and the public,” the scout told the Star-Advertiser in an email.

He added that a quarterback would have to be complicit in the “plot,” thereby helping a team find his replacement, hurting his chances of staying in the league while also “exposing himself to possible sanctions.”

So why then can’t Williams, who’s played two years of college ball, challenge the NFL rule and try to enter the draft now?

That’s been tried.

Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett, who helped the Buckeyes win a national title in the 2002 season, brought a suit against the NFL rule after he was suspended by the NCAA for the 2003 season for receiving illegal benefits.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that the NFL’s age requirement violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act. However, the district court’s decision in Clarett v. NFL was later reversed by Judge Sonia Sotomayor, now a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States but then serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The three-year rule of college football was once four but changed by agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in 1993.

The change was done “to curtail future lawsuits,” the scout wrote. “The rationale was potential liability issues from 18-year-olds physically competing against much older and physically mature individuals.

“I have no problems with the rule and the rationale behind it, particularly when you can see the physical gains that most players make between high school and a number of years in a college program.”

So get a good look at the quarterbacks who will be in the league next year and the year after in the coming bowls:

>> Wednesday: Maye in the Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon and Bo Nix, who will return next season even though CBS Sports put him in the first round of a mock draft.

>> Saturday: Alabama’s Bryce Young vs. Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl;

>> Saturday: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal;

>> Jan. 2: Williams vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

