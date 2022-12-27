comscore Man, 24, arrested after taking purse from woman, 83, in downtown Honolulu
Man, 24, arrested after taking purse from woman, 83, in downtown Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 24-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of robbery after allegedly taking a purse from an 83-year-old woman who was sitting at a picnic table in the downtown area.

At around 10 a.m. the suspect approached the woman from behind and “used physical force” to take her purse, the Honolulu Police Department said in a report. The woman was injured in the incident.

The suspect fled but was located, identified and arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery at around 11 a.m.

Comments (0)

Looking Back

