Here’s a holiday gift to the world: The University of Hawaii Pacific Disaster Center has partnered with NASA’s Earth Science Applied Sciences Disasters program area and other scientific institutions on a new flood-prediction computer model.

This could provide an early-warning system to the roughly half of the world’s countries that now lack it. The devastating floods in Pakistan stand as testament to its importance. For science geeks, there’s a brief visual explainer at YouTube (808ne.ws/FloodModel).