Crumbly cookies perfect for the holidays

Classic shortbread is buttery and crumbly, with a crispness that melts as you devour it. These cookies are simple and perfect for holiday indulgence. Each gets adorned with decorative sugar around the perimeter, which adds some sparkle and an additional layer of crunch in every bite.

The shaped logs can be refrigerated up to a week, or frozen for up to a month.

Slice while the dough is cold, and bake. These cookies will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

Sparkling Shortbread Cookies

Ingredients for dough:

• 1 cup/230 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1 cup/207 grams sugar

• 1 large egg yolk

• 2 1/2 cups/320 grams all-purpose flour

Ingredients for finishing:

• 1 large egg white, beaten

• 1/2 cup decorative sugar

Directions:

Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, salt and sugar. Beat on low speed until incorporated and smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, about three minutes. (Do not beat until fluffy, you don’t need to incorporate air into the dough.)

Add the egg yolk and mix until just combined. Turn the mixer off and scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Add the flour to the bowl all at once and scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. Turn the mixer speed to low and beat until flour is fully incorporated, scraping the bowl again if needed, about 30 seconds. The dough will be in large crumbles.

Form the dough into two 9-inch logs. Wrap each log firmly in a strip of parchment paper and twist the ends shut. Refrigerate until the dough is firm enough to slice, about 30 minutes and up to three days.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Brush the surface of each log all over with the egg white. Sprinkle a sheet of parchment paper with the decorative sugar and roll the log in the sugar to completely coat. Slice each log into 1/2-inch rounds.

Lay the rounds on the prepared baking sheet, spacing at least 1/2 inch apart.

Bake until the cookies are golden at the bottom edges, rotating once halfway through baking, about 22 minutes. Move the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to three days.

The baked cookies can also be stored frozen in an airtight container for up to 10 days. Thaw at room temperature before serving.

Total time: 35 minutes, plus chilling and cooling, makes 3 dozen cookies.