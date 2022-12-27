Food & flare

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s almost 2023, and what better way to say “goodbye” to 2022 than with delicious food and a fireworks view Read more

It’s almost 2023, and what better way to say “goodbye” to 2022 than with delicious food and a fireworks view? If you’re looking to go out on New Year’s Eve, here are some places where you can enjoy bites, beverages and a stunning aerial display.

Herringbone Waikiki

2330 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Herringbone Waikiki will be open for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Hawaii singer J.Lyn will be performing a curated set of oldies and current pop hits from 7 to 9 p.m., and restaurant servers will be dressed up in the Roaring ‘20s style.

The ocean-to-table eatery will remain open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a special selection of pupus like furikake tater tots, shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half shell, macadamia nut brussels sprouts and handcrafted cocktails.

Guests dining on Dec. 31 must reserve their table in advance. Once confirmed, they’ll receive an email. For dining reservations between 8:30 and 10 p.m., guests must present their confirmation email upon arrival at the Grand Lanai of International Market Place (due to a public wristband event on the third floor that will be in progress). Once checked in at the help desk near the parking lot elevators, an IMP security guard will escort guests to the restaurant.

Call 808-210-2656.

Buho Cantina y Cocina

2250 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Enjoy the fireworks while partying into the new year on Buho Cantina y Cocina’s rooftop until 2 a.m.

Tickets (presale $50 before Dec. 30 at midnight, $70 door cover charge) are for standing room only and include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a taco buffet (available 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.).

Guests can also enjoy drink specials, live music by DJ Judah da Lion, and a Casamigos satellite bar and photo booth.

Bottle service reservations are available (email mariia@diamonddining.com).

Call 808-922-2846.

Hideout at the Laylow

2299 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu

Guests are invited to dress to impress and dazzle the night away under the stars at Hideout at the Laylow’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. General admission tickets include party favors, passed appetizers from 10 p.m. to midnight, a Champagne toast and entertainment by Tropic Bomba. VIP experiences are also available.

Call 808-628-3060 or visit hideoutwaikiki.com.

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

2365 Kalakalau Ave., Honolulu

Moana Surfrider’s Beach Bar will host its A Great Gatsby-themed event on New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight. There is a $50 entry fee for non-hotel guests and complimentary entry for hotel guests, Beachhouse diners and children under age 21. The event includes full-day live entertainment and a complimentary drink ticket.

VIP packages for oceanfront cabanas (access from 6 p.m. to midnight) are also available. Cabanas can hold up to six guests and include a premium pupu platter, five-course gourmet menu, two bottles of premium Champagne, dessert assortment and complimentary parking.

Visit beachhousewaikiki.com/specials to learn more.

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

410 Atkinson Dr., 36th floor, Honolulu

Known for its panoramic sunset views and 42-48 day wet-aged USDA certified prime steaks, The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood is the perfect place to ring in 2023. The Ala Moana Hotel eatery will be serving its regular dinner menu but will be open past midnight.

Last seating will be at 10 p.m. and guests can enjoy live entertainment (a pianist) from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Call 808-949-3636 or visit signatureprimesteak.com.

ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki

2452 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Start the new year with views of Waikiki Beach and the Pacific Ocean at ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki.

Guests are invited to a one-hour reception to see the Waikiki fireworks while enjoying Champagne and caviar from ESPACIO’s rooftop infinity pool deck. Attendees will receive two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and a 1/2 ounce of caviar service per person.

You can also enjoy a New Year’s Eve celebration at French-Japanese restaurant Mugen, which ends with access to ESPACIO’s rooftop pool deck to watch the fireworks.

The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. with an ESPACIO cocktail, followed by dinner at Mugen with a nine-course tasting menu and wine pairings. The evening culminates with a Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label reception at the hotel’s rooftop pool deck.

For more information, call 808-377-2247 or send an email to mugenreservations@mugenwaikiki.com.

The Boardroom Kailua

44 Kainehe St., Kailua

Kick off 2023 with a special six-course prix fixe menu at The Boardroom Kailua. Following dinner, guests are invited to attend the New Year’s soiree in the Boardroom’s new garden. Attendees can walk the red carpet, enjoy live music and ring in the New Year while sipping on Champagne.

The special dinner menu consists of appetizers like local roasted tomato bisque, Waipoli butter lettuce salad, prosciutto-wrapped watermelon, cantaloupe drizzled with aged balsamic glaze and house-smoked salmon with capers served on rustic bread crostini. Choose your main course — Mahiki Ranch roasted veal prime rib with roasted asparagus and garlic truffle mash or local seared sesame-crusted ahi tuna with Waianae bok choy and wasabi mash — and a dessert (Manoa Chocolate brownie a la mode with vanilla ice cream or Maui Gold pineapple upside-down bread pudding with Laie vanilla bean crème anglaise).

Call 808-807-5640 or visit theboardroomkailua.com.

The Edge

Sheraton Waikiki, 2255 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Enjoy New Year’s Eve dinner at The Edge at Sheraton Waikiki. This celebratory dinner is available from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The special event includes a dinner buffet, three libations and Champagne toast at midnight, as well as live entertainment from Christian Yrizarry and Kapena.

For reservations, visit fareharbor.com/embeds/book/sheratonwaikikievents/items/?flow=641117&-full-items=yes.