This lechon reigns supreme

Nothing hits the spot quite like crispy lechon. If you’re ever craving this roasted pig, check out The Lechon King in Mapunapuna.

The food truck started as a small side business in 2008, according to owner Eddie Bisquera.

“I started it because I love to eat lechon,” he says. “Prices of lechon were getting expensive back then; the quality and flavor were declining at the time. I told myself that I will make one that I want. I finally started cooking it on my own and started bringing it to family parties as my dish for potlucks. Everyone loved my lechon and started asking me to cater for their parties.”

The word spread about Bisquera’s lechon, and soon he was getting many orders. In July 2018, he decided to start a business full time and opened a lunch wagon in August.

“Family and friends started calling me the ‘king of lechon’ and ‘the lechon king’ because they loved my lechon so much,” he recalls. “That’s how I came up with ‘The Lechon King’ for my food truck name.”

Of course, the signature dish at this food truck is the lechon plate ($10 regular, $7 mini).

“I have a special recipe with herbs and spices that makes my lechon unique from others,” Bisquera explains.

Other popular menu items include furikake salmon ($10 regular, $7 mini) and spicy ahi poke (regular $12, combo $15). Combo plates are the best of both worlds, since customers can try any mix of lechon, furikake salmon, shoyu chicken, pork adobo or spicy ahi poke.

“I try to keep my prices at the food truck as low as I can,” Bisquera says. “I work hard at finding the cheapest ingredients for my menu, but to keep the quality up there at the same time.”

You can find The Lechon King’s blue food truck parked in front of Industrial Hardware in Mapunapuna 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until sold out) Mondays-Fridays. Pro tip: If you want lechon, go early.

“We’ve been selling out by noon lately,” Bisquera says. “We take phone orders before 10 a.m., but once we’re open at 10:30 a.m., we are too busy to pick up the phone to take orders.”

The Lechon King

692 Mapunapuna St., Honolulu

Phone: 808-520-7030

Instagram: @the_lechon_king

How to order: In person or via phone before 10 a.m.

How to pay: Cash or Venmo only