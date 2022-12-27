comscore This lechon reigns supreme
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

This lechon reigns supreme

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Dec. 27, 2022

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    The best of both worlds Combo plate ($15) with spicy ahi poke and lechon

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Lechon plate ($10)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    You can find The Lechon King’s truck in Mapunapuna during the week

Nothing hits the spot quite like crispy lechon. If you’re ever craving this roasted pig, check out The Lechon King in Mapunapuna. Read more

Previous Story
A resolution worth the effort
Next Story
An easy hot chocolate mix

Scroll Up