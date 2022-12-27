comscore Mauna Loa air sampling temporarily switches mountains
Hawaii News

Mauna Loa air sampling temporarily switches mountains

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Officials are preparing to bring back to life the Mauna Loa Observatory, the acclaimed federal atmospheric measuring station that was knocked offline when lava crossed its access road and cut off electrical power. Read more

