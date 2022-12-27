Boys hoops top 10: Maryknoll completes busy week still No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maryknoll collected 12 out of 14 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

The Spartans’ busy week began with a win over Leilehua and continued with victories over Radford and Baldwin to close out the “Iolani Classic. A game with visiting North Torrance (Calif.) on Thursday was called in the third quarter by officials with Maryknoll ahead 25-22.

On Christmas Day, the Spartans flew to California. They play in the Damien Tournament this week.

Punahou and ‘Iolani moved up in the poll while Saint Louis dropped two spots to No. 4. The Crusaders won two of four games in the ‘Iolani Classic, including a 58-57 loss to a hot Moanalua squad. They were ahead in the final minute when leading scorer and rebounder Pupu Sepulona hauled in a rebound. He was immediately corralled by Na Menehune, but after being fouled, he inadvertently elbowed one of them in the face.

He was penalized with a flagrant foul, resulting in his disqualification and two technical free throws for Moanalua.

Na Menehune guard Skylar Miyasato made the free throws with 14 seconds left, then drove for the winning basket before the buzzer.

Mililani closed the gap with the first four, but stayed at No. 5. Leilehua and Kailua remained status quo. Kamehameha is No. 8.

Campbell and Moanalua rounded out the Top 10. It is Moanalua’s first appearance in the Top 10 since Nov. 28.

While OIA, KIF, MIL and BIIF regular-season games resume this week, ILH teams will be busy with the Punahou Invitational, which tips off on Tuesday.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Dec. 26, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (12) (14-1) 138 1

> def. Leilehua 54-44, Monday

> def. Radford 58-40, Tuesday

> def. Baldwin 62-40, Wednesday

> def. North Torrance (Calif.) 25-22, Thursday (game called in Q3)

> next: vs. El Capitan (Calif.)

2. Punahou (1) (11-2) 117 3

> def. Moanalua 63-56 (OT), Monday

> def. Baldwin 73-34, Tuesday

> def. No. 6 Leilehua 70-51, Wednesday

> next: vs. Le Jardin, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD, Wednesday

> next: vs. TBD, Thursday

3. ‘Iolani (1) (10-4) 108 4

> lost to Montverde 84-26, Monday

> lost to Mount Vernon 43-29, Tuesday

> lost to Lake Oswego 64-55, Wednesday

> next: vs. Faith Lutheran, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD, Wednesday

> next: vs. TBD, Thursday

4. Saint Louis (11-2) 101 2

> def. Baldwin 51-38, Monday

> lost to Moanalua 58-57, Tuesday

> def. Radford 66-45, Wednesday

> next: vs. Waiakea, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

5. Mililani (8-3, 2-0 OIA) 90 5

> def. Waipahu 60-22, Thursday

> next: at Waialua, Wednesday

> next: vs. Waianae, Friday

6. Leilehua (7-6, 0-1 OIA) 57 6

> lost to No. 1 Maryknoll 54-44, Monday

> def. No. 9 Kamehameha 62-59, Tuesday

> lost to No. 3 Punahou 70-51, Wednesday

> next: at Waipahu, Wednesday

> next: vs. Waialua, Friday

7. Kailua (12-4, 3-0 OIA) 49 7

> won at Kaimuki 85-60, Tuesday

> def. Kalaheo 73-55, Thursday

> next: at Moanalua, Wednesday

> next: vs. McKinley, Friday

8. Kamehameha (8-7) 38 9

> def. Radford 54-43, Monday

> lost to No. 6 Leilehua 62-59, Tuesday

> def. Moanalua 61-60, Wednesday

> lost to North Torrance (Calif.) 52-49, Wednesday

> next: vs. Cathedral Catholic, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.)

> next: vs. TBD, Wednesday

> next: vs. TBD, Thursday

9. Campbell (12-4, 1-0 OIA) 32 8

> won at Waialua 78-42, Tuesday

> at Waianae, Thursday, ppd. (unplayable court)

> next: vs. Pearl City, Wednesday

> next: vs. Waipahu (Jan. 4)

10. Moanalua (8-6, 3-0 OIA) 27 NR

> lost to No. 3 Punahou 63-56 (OT), Monday

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis 58-57, Tuesday

> lost to No. 9 Kamehameha 61-60, Wednesday

> won at Roosevelt 46-41, Thursday

> next: vs. Kailua, Wednesday

> next: at Kahuku, Friday

No longer in Top 10: Kahuku (No. 10).