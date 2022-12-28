Apartment fire extinguished in Salt Lake

A fire in a three-story apartment building in Salt Lake displaced four occupants Wednesday morning.

No one was injured.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:41 a.m. for a fire at 827 Ala Lilikoi St., the Tropicana Manor Condominium, and responded with 10 units staffed with 36 personnel. The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:46 a.m. to find heavy black smoke emanating from the second and third floors.

The first firefighters secured a water supply and initiated an aggressive interior fire attack in the affected unit. Other firefighters searched for occupants on the involved floors and checked the apartment units above and below for fire extension. There was no one found in the unit where the fire originated or in the adjacent units.

It was confirmed later that all occupants exited the unit safely, were not injured, and declined medical attention. Also, it was reported that there was no fire extension on the adjacent floors.

The fire was brought under control at 12:05 p.m. and extinguished at 12:11 p.m.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the four displaced occupants.

The origin of the fire and damage estimate have not been determined yet.