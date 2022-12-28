Search resumes for missing California swimmer on Kauai

The multi-agency search continues today for a missing swimmer who was last seen in waters off Kauai Sunday.

Prakash Shroff, 56, of Gilroy, Calif. was swimming at Aniani Beach with two family members shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday when they “became distressed,” the Kauai Fire Department said.

His family members managed to make it to shore with the help of bystanders but Shroff could not be located.

Firefighters, Kauai Police Department, Ocean Safety lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the missing swimmer to no avail and resumed the search Monday.

The search team had reported low visibility, strong current and large surf in the area.

Officers of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Conservation of Resources and Enforcement joined search efforts Tuesday.