How about some encouraging, cheerful news on the front page of the Christmas Sunday edition of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser? A heartwarming story? A recounting of some memorable historical event from a Christmas Day in the past?

Instead, we got grim stories of lives lost during COVID-19 and malfunctioning cameras at Red Hill. And we had to trudge through pages of news stories and ads before finally arriving at Section D with its charming Keiki Kalikimaka illustrations, and Section E with its touching letters of appreciation.

I would like to see more positivity from the newspaper, particularly on the front page on Christmas morning of what should be the most joyful day of the year.

Sheila Nitta

Kaimuki

