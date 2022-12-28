Letter: Navy can do complex operations, but not cams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Considering a bit of math, or common sense as it were: The U.S. Navy has 11 nuclear aircraft carriers, the latest of which costs well over several billion dollars, can feed around 5,000 people on each, and stocks them with the very latest and most advanced aircraft in the world. But it cannot seem to afford to fix or replace cameras at the Red Hill fuel complex (“Cameras may not be fixed in time for defueling, Navy says,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25).

These cameras, which would inform of a spill or danger to the complex and to the human population of both the complex and the community, are vital. Even downtown buildings have camera systems kept in good repair at all times.

Some of us were born at night, just not last night. This seems to be the attitude of “in your face, who cares” that continues to this very moment.

Jacob Vinton

Halawa

