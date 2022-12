Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One way to fight inflation, they say in these cost-soaring days, is simply to walk away from the purchase, especially if it’s not that urgent a thing to get. As far as fresh sashimi-grade ahi is concerned, that was all fine … until the last week of this year, or any year. That’s because it’s a must-have for so many families’ New Year’s celebration, by well-established Hawaii tradition.

Now that willingness to pay is at a peak, so is the incentive for fishing and retail markup. Happy, pricey New Year!